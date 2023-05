Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao urged Japan to correct its "wrongdoing" of imposing chip export controls, according to a statement from the Chinese commerce ministry on Monday. Wang made the comments during talks with Japanese Trade Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on May 26 at the Asia-Pacific…



#commerce #wangwentao #wang #trade #yasutoshinishimura #apec #beijing #bernardorr #edwinagibbs