Investing.com -- Investors look ahead to a crucial vote in Congress on this weekend's deal to lift the U.S. debt ceiling, with only days left until the world's largest economy is expected to tip into a possible default. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's future rate path is in focus, while Turkey's…



#federalreserve #turkey #receptayyiperdogan #uscongressional #kevinmccarthy #republicans #democrats #treasurydepartment #hikes #brent