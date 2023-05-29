Oil Little Changed After US Officials Reach Tentative Debt Deal

Oil was steady as traders wait to see if lawmakers approve a tentative US debt ceiling deal reached over the weekend to avert a catastrophic default. • None Biden, McCarthy Forge Debt Deal in Bid to Avert US Default • None Key Takeaways From Biden-McCarthy Deal to Avert US Default • None World’s…



#nonebiden #mccarthyforgedebt #avertusdefault #bidenmccarthy #kevinmccarthy #federalreserves #russian #saudiarabia #vienna #edbell