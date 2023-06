Over the past few years, Disney World has overhauled some of its more popular rides in order to bring them more in line with the modern world. "Jungle Cruise" got a major update, for example, when the movie version of the ride starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson got released in 2021. The company…



#disneyworld #junglecruise #dwayne #waltdisney #dis #piratesofcaribbean #disney #splashmountain #disneyland #tiana