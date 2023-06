Last week’s stellar revival in Adani Group stocks has helped India reclaim its position among the world’s five largest stock markets. India lost its fifth position to France after the US-based Hindenburg Research in January, accused the country’s ports-to-power conglomerate Adani Group of “brazen…



#adanigroup #hindenburgresearch #adani #bts #posthindenburg #louisvuitton #beijing #markmobius #indians #mobius