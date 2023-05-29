Donald Trump doorman's account could play key role in fraud case

Donald Trump doorman's account could play key role in fraud case

Upworthy

Published

The inclusion of a book by a former Trump Tower doorman in a list of witness testimony presented to the grand jury in Donald Trump's criminal investigation has prompted questions about its significance in the prosecution's case. In April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying…

#trumptower #donaldtrump #trump #manhattan #alvinbragg #stormydaniels #michaelcohen #stephanieclifford #trumpdoorman #dinosajudin

Full Article