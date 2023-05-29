Poland's president approves law on Russia's influence that could target opposition
Published
Polish President Andrzej Duda said Monday he would sign a bill that creates a powerful commission, ostensibly meant to investigate Russian influence in Poland but which critics view as a tool to remove from political life the opponents of the ruling party — mostly notably opposition leader Donald…
#polish #andrzejduda #russian #poland #donaldtusk #parliament #polishconstitution #duda #europeancouncil #markbrzezinski