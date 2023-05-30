Nine people have been injured in a shooting on a boardwalk by Hollywood Beach, Florida.Full Article
Nine people injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood
Sky News0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Hollywood, Florida Shooting: 9, including a one-year old child, injured in face-off | Oneindia News
Oneindia
In yet another incident of brazen gun violence, 9 people including a one-year-old child were shot during an altercation between two..
-
Shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida injures 9
USATODAY.com
-
At Least 9 Injured at Memorial Day Shooting in Florida Beach, Suspect Arrested, Another at Large
HNGN
-
6 adults, 3 children injured in shooting near beach in Hollywood, Florida
Japan Today
-
Hollywood Beach shooting sees several gunned down in Florida
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Nine People Wounded in Memorial Day Shooting Near Florida Beach
NYTimes.com
Gunfire erupted in a dispute between two groups at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, as crowds strolled by the stretch of beachfront..