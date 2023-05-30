Vietnam eyes multi-million-dollar handouts to Samsung, others to offset global tax
Published
Samsung and other foreign companies are pushing Vietnam to introduce a multi-million-dollar reform that would compensate them for higher levies they face from next year under a global overhaul of tax rules, a source involved in the talks said. The discussions precede the introduction from January…
#samsung #vietnam #oecd #hanoi #southeastasian #hongsun #southkorean #korean #samsungelectronics #lgelectronics