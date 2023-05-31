Stock market today: Dow ends flat as chips cool rally; Debt-ceiling passage eyed By

Investing.com -- The Dow ends lower after giving up gains Tuesday, as the rally in semiconductor stocks cooled and investors mulled over the prospect of Congress passing the debt ceiling bill before the June 5 deadline to avoid a default. The ended flat, the fell 0.2%, or 50 points lower, and the…



#dow #treasury #goldmansachs #beyondcapitolhill #apacorporation #nvidiacorporation #incnyse #tesla #elonmusk #beijing