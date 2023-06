Russia's efforts to knock out Ukraine's much-improved air defense systems aren't working, UK intel says

A missile is seen exploding in the sky over Ukraine's capital Kyiv during a Russian air strike on May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer Russia's efforts to target Ukraine's air defenses have had "little success," the UK MOD said. It previously said Russia was prioritizing these targets after Ukraine…



#ukraine #russian #ukministryofdefense #mod #kinzhal #western #defenceministry #patriot #kyiv