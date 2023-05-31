Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie to launch presidential campaign next week

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, seen here in Las Vegas in 2022, has called former President Donald Trump a puppet of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, one of former President Donald Trump's most vocal Republican critics, is poised to announce his 2024…



#newjersey #chrischristie #lasvegas #donaldtrump #russian #vladimirputin #christie60 #manchester #newhampshire #florida