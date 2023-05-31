‘They Are All Nazis’: Former Arsenal Star Calls Out Spanish Soccer Fans Amid Racial Abuse of Current Real Madrid Player Vinicius Jr

Ruben Albarran/AP Cameroonian former soccer player Laureano Bisan-Etame Mayer — simply known as Lauren — said the racism experienced by current Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. is nothing new. Spanish authorities recently arrested seven people for incidents of racism directed at Vinicius Jr. Since…



#rubenalbarranap #cameroonian #realmadrid #viniciusjr #spanish #brazilian #bbcworldservice #spain #nazi #boixosnoisbarcelona