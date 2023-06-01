Former Playboy model accuses Bill Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1969

A former Playboy model who alleges Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her and another woman at his home in 1969 sued him Thursday under a new California law that suspends the statute of limitations on sex abuse claims. In her lawsuit, Victoria Valentino, 80, says she was an actress and…



#playboy #billcosby #victoriavalentino #valentino #cosbyshow #philadelphia #andrewwyatt #blackmeninamerica #americandream #playboymansion