Cynthia Weil Dies: ‘You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,’ ‘We Gotta Get Out Of This Place’ & ‘On Broadway’ Co-Writer Was 83

Cynthia Weil, who teamed with husband Barry Mann to write such pop classics as “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “On Broadway,” “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” and dozens of other hits for the likes of the Drifters, the Ronettes, Dolly Parton and B.J. Thomas, died Thursday. She was 82. Weil’s…



