Cynthia Weil, the prolific lyricist who wrote dozens of indelible pop hits with husband Barry Mann over a six-decade career has died at 82. According to the Associated Press, Weil’s death of undisclosed causes was confirmed on Friday (June 2) by Interdependence Public Relations, which represents…



#cynthiaweil #barrymann #mann #jennmann #manhattan #brillbuilding #caroleking #gerrygoffin #crystals #drifters