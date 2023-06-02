Kim Cattrall will play Samantha in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2

Kim Cattrall will play Samantha in ‘And Just Like That…’ season 2

Newsy

Published

ViewCarrie Bradshaw of the iconic “Sex and The City” once said that friendships never go out of style. Unfortunately, real life can be more complicated than television. It’s been rumored for years that Kim Cattrall, who played the role of Samantha in the hit series, had a major falling out with the other “SATC’ women,...

Full Article