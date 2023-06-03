Biden set to sign debt ceiling bill that averts prospect of unprecedented federal default
Published
President Joe Biden is expected to sign legislation on Saturday to raise the debt ceiling, dodging Monday's deadline when the Treasury warned that the United States would start running short of cash to pay all its bills. The bipartisan measure, passed by the House on Wednesday and the Senate on…
#treasury #ovaloffice #kevinmccarthy #republicans #socialsecurity #medicare #medicaid #appalachian #democrats #trump