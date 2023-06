Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Princess Lilibet, celebrates her second birthday on June 4 after a year which saw her public profile dramatically increase through the release of her first official portrait, to making her onscreen debut on Netflix. Born at the Santa Barbara Cottage…



#meghanmarkle #netflix #sussexes #montecito #elizabethii #princessdiana #meghan #lilibet #kinggeorgev #royalhighness