A 2-year-old girl was killed and 22 people injured, including five children, when a Russian missile struck near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro, the regional governor said on Sunday. "Overnight, the body of a girl who had just turned two was pulled from under the rubble of a house," Serhiy…



