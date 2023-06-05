Nobel Prize-Winner Annie Ernaux Signs Open Letter In Support Of Amber Heard Alongside French Feminists & Cinema Figures

Nobel Prize-winning writer Annie Ernaux has signed an open letter in support of Amber Heard, decrying “the vilification” and “ongoing online harassment” of the actress. Ernaux won the Nobel Prize in Literature in October 2022 for her work charting the lives of women in France from the 1960s…



#nobelprize #annieernaux #amberheard #ernaux #happening #audreydiwans #venice #johnnydepp #arianelabed #zitahanrot