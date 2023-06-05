On National Cancer Survivors Day, White Sox pitcher notches first win

ViewJust six months after being diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks notched his first win since returning to the mound — and it just so happened to coincide with National Cancer Survivors Day.
The White Sox and Detroit Tigers were knotted up 2-2 heading into the 9th and...
