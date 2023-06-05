On National Cancer Survivors Day, White Sox pitcher notches first win

On National Cancer Survivors Day, White Sox pitcher notches first win

Newsy

Published

ViewJust six months after being diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, Chicago White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks notched his first win since returning to the mound — and it just so happened to coincide with National Cancer Survivors Day.

The White Sox and Detroit Tigers were knotted up 2-2 heading into the 9th and...

Full Article