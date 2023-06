The Democratic contest to take on combative GOP Sen. Josh Hawley next year is getting more crowded. Wesley Bell, the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney, is mounting a bid for the Democratic nomination in Missouri, he said in an interview on Tuesday. Bell will face Lucas Kunce, a Marine veteran,…



#joshhawley #wesleybell #stlouiscounty #missouri #bell #lucaskunce #marine #hawley #bobmcculloch #democrats