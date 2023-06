CNN CEO Chris Licht will leave his post after a little more than a year at the helm after losing the support of staff and enacting a series of chaotic editorial changes under the direction of parent company Warner Bros. Discovery. David Zalsalv, CEO of the embattled news outlet, told staffers…



#chrislicht #warnerbrosdiscovery #davidzalsalv #amyentelis #jeffzucker #virginiamoseley #ericsherling #davidleavy #licht #trump