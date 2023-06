Sir Ivan Menezes, the long-serving boss of the world’s biggest spirits maker Diageo, has died at the age of 63 after a short illness. Menezes, who was chief executive of the £75bn London-listed alcoholic beverage group since 2013 until he stepped back this week, had been in hospital being treated…



#ivanmenezes #menezes #75bn #guinness #smirnoff #johnniewalker #debracrew #javierferrán #keepwalking #harveykeitel