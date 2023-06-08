Young children among 3 critically wounded in France stabbing spree

ViewAn attacker with a knife stabbed several very young children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, in a lakeside park in a town in the French Alps on Thursday before he was arrested, authorities said.
French President Emmanuel Macron said "children and an adult are between life and death." He...
