Young children among 3 critically wounded in France stabbing spree

Young children among 3 critically wounded in France stabbing spree

Newsy

Published

ViewAn attacker with a knife stabbed several very young children and at least one adult, leaving some with life-threatening injuries, in a lakeside park in a town in the French Alps on Thursday before he was arrested, authorities said.

French President Emmanuel Macron said "children and an adult are between life and death." He...

Full Article