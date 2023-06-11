George Soros hands over his $25 billion empire to one of his sons

Alexander Soros and his father George Soros. Getty Images George Soros has handed control of his foundation and investment fund to his 37-year-old son Alex. Alex Soros told The Wall Street Journal he was "more political" than his father. His elevation has some parallels with HBO's "Succession" and…



#alexandersoros #georgesoros #alexsoros #hbo #succession #societyfoundations #sorosfundmanagement #journal #waystarroyco #jonathansoros