Report: Philanthropist George Soros cedes $25B empire to son

ViewBillionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros is handing over control of his $25 billion business empire to his 37-year-old son, according to an exclusive interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Alexander Soros, who goes by Alex, told the outlet that he will seek to broaden his 92-year-old father's "liberal aims"...
