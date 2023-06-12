Billionaire George Soros says he is ceding control of empire to younger son Alex Soros

Billionaire investor turned philanthropist George Soros is ceding control of his $25 billion empire to a younger son, Alexander Soros, according to an exclusive interview with The Wall Street Journal published online Sunday. Soros’ business holdings include his nonprofit Open Society Foundations,…



#georgesoros #alexandersoros #societyfoundations #chuckschumer #brazil #luizinácio #luladasilva #justintrudeau #sorosfundmanagement #donaldtrump