Body recovered from I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

ViewPolice said a body was recovered from the site of the 1-95 collapse in Philadelphia, and that state authorities are working on identifying the remains. At least one vehicle is still under the highway. No other injuries have been reported, but the situation remains fluid, said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney.