The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, a group of entertainment journalists from overseas that, despite frequent missteps, built the Golden Globe Awards into a marquee event, died on Monday after a series of scandals. It was 80. The end of the embattled H.F.P.A. was announced after California…



#goldenglobeawards #hfpa #eldridgeindustries #toddboehly #dickclarkproductions #penskemedia #goldenglobe #goldenglobes #eldridge