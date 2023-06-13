Government watchdog: White House press secretary violated Hatch Act

Government watchdog: White House press secretary violated Hatch Act

Newsy

Published

ViewA government watchdog says White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has violated a federal law that intends to prevent federal employees from using their position of power to attempt to influence elections.

According to the Office of Special Counsel (OSC), Jean-Pierre violated the Hatch Act last November when she...

Full Article