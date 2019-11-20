Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 06:28s - Published < > Embed
Ford v Ferrari movie - B-Roll
Ford v Ferrari movie - B-Roll video - behind the scenes - Synopsis: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.
US Release Date: November 15, 2019
Starring: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe
Directed By: James Mangold