Ford v Ferrari movie - B-Roll

Ford v Ferrari movie - B-Roll

Ford v Ferrari movie - B-Roll

Ford v Ferrari movie - B-Roll video - behind the scenes - Synopsis: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

US Release Date: November 15, 2019 Starring: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe Directed By: James Mangold
