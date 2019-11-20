Ford v Ferrari movie - B-Roll on November 20, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 06:28s - Published Ford v Ferrari movie - B-Roll Ford v Ferrari movie - B-Roll video - behind the scenes - Synopsis: American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. US Release Date: November 15, 2019 Starring: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe Directed By: James Mangold 0

