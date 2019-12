Is the Tundra a truck or a luxury vehicle that can work?

WHEN WE USUALLY THINK OF A 1500 SERIES TRUCK ONE OF THE BIG QUESTIONS IS HOW BIG IS THE CARGO BED?

HO MUCH CAN IT CARRY AND CAN IT TOW ANYTHING IF YOU ONLY SEE IT AS A WORK VEHICLE?.

BUT LET’S CHANGE THE SCRIPT AND VIEW THE ONCE HUMBLE PICKUP TRUCK AS AN ALTERNATIVE MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION.

THAT IS WHAT TOYOTA, LIKE OTHER MANuFACTURERS, DID WITH THE TUNDRA THE BRANDS FULL SIZE PICKUP.

WHAT IT HAS BECOME IS A SERIOUS CONTENDER IN THE RACE FOR COMFORT ALONG WITH FUNCTIONALITY.

WE GOT A CHANCE TO PLAY WITH A LIMITED EDITION CREWMAX VERSION OF THE TEXAS BUILT PLATFORM AND FOUND A LOT TO LIKE.

IT IS NOT GOING TO WIN AWARDS FOR BEING SMALL OR RETICENT WITH AN OVERALL LENGTH OF 228 INCHES, AND WHEN PERCHED ON 20 INCH WHEELS IT STANDS PRETTY TALL.

OUR TEST VEHICLE WAS THE 4X4 SETUP, SO FROM THE GROUND TO THE ROOF WAS 76.2 INCHES—MORE THAN 6 FEET 4 INCHES TALL.

WITH THAT, WE WERE VERY HAPPY TO SEE THAT RUNNING BOARDS CAME WITH THE VEHICLE OR ELSE A STEP STOOL WOULD HAVE BEEN A NECESSARY AFTERMARKET OPTION.

REMEMBER WE MENTIONED THE WORK PURPOSE WELL THE CARGO BED WAS A LITTLE OVER 66 INCHES LONG.

BUT REMEMBER IF YOU WANT TO FIT THIS INTO A REGULAR SIZED PARKING SPACE SOMETHING HAS TO GO.

BUT IT CAN STILL TOW AND IN FACT CAN PULL UP TO 9800 POUNDS WITHOUT A PROBLEM.

ONCE INSIDE WE APPRECIATED THE TECHNOLOGY AND CREATURE COMFORTS OFFERED AT THIS LEVEL.

WHERE TRUCKS USED TO BE SPARTAN.

NOW WE COULD FIND A CENTER STACK DISPLAY SCREEN FILLED A NUMBER OF APPS.THE DRIVER AND FRONT SEAT PASSENGERS HAVE PLENTY OF ROOM AND WILL ALSO FIND A LOT OF POWER OPTIONS FOR PHONES, TABLETS AND EVEN LAPTOP COMPUTERS.

REAR SEAT RIDERS ARE TREATED LIKE ECONOMY PLUS PASSENGERS ON AN AIRLINE WITH AMPLE LEGROOM.

HOWEVER, IF THE SPACE IS NEEDED TO HAUL SOMETHING WELL THAT CAN BE ACCOMODATED AS WELL.

THE DRIVE TRAIN HAS BEEN PROVEN OVER THE YEARS WITH A SIX SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.

IT IS LINKED TO THE 5.7 LITER EFORCE V8 ENGINE.

POWER IS RATED AT 381 HORSEPOWER AND 401 POUND FEET OF TORQUE, SO IT EASILY HANDLES STEEP GRADES AND HEAVY LOADS OPERATING ON REGULAR FUEL.WHILE THE INTERIOR HAS A CLOSE RESEMBLANCE TO A WELL-APPOINTED LARGE SEDAN THE RIDE AND HANDLING ARE WORTH NOTING.

TUNDRA LIKE OTHER TOYOTA PRODUCTS DOES COME EQUIPPED WITH A NUMBER OF SAFETY SENSE FEATURES ALONG WITH DRIVER ASSIST TECHNOLOGIES THAT WE ARE USED TO SEEING IN SEDANS AND SUV’S.

IN TERMS OF RIDE AND HANDLING THE TUNDRA LIMITED EASILY ENCOUNTERED ALL KINDS OF TERRAIN WITHOUT PROBLEM AND IN SOME INSTANCES ACTUALLY MASKED THEM VERY WELL.

NOW THE LIMITED IS USUALLY THE TOP OF THE LINE DESIGNATION FOR TOYOTA VEHICLES BUT THERE IS A MODEL OF THE TRUCK AVAILABLE WITH MORE LUXURY TOUCHES.

HOWEVER, FOR THE DRIVER WHO WANTS COMFORT, RELIABILITY AND CAPABILITY WITH A DEGREE OF STYLE THE LIMITED MAY BE MORE THAN ENOUGH FOR THE JOB.I’M GREG MORRISON.