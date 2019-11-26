Global  

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs take oath in Mumbai | OneIndia News

Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs assembled at Hotel Grand Hyatt on November 25 to prove their majority.

They took a pledge, “I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest to my party.

I won’t get lured by anything.

I will not do anything which will benefit BJP”.
