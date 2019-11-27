Hong Kong pro-democracy activists take respite from protests with night-time classical music concert in park

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong held a classical music performance in the park on Tuesday night.

The event was attended by families and people of all ages.

The classical music concert also had speeches from notable speakers such as Mr Chan (the pensioner who went on hunger strike to show solidarity with the protest movement).

The peaceful protests by ordinary citizens of Hong Kong is often over shadowed by the more violent forms of protest.

However, the majority of pro-democracy supporters throughout Hong Kong are peaceful and do not participate in the riots shared widely by the media.

Throughout the concert speakers addressed the crowd and spoke of their support for the pro-democracy movement and the desire to not back down on their five demands.