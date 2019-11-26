DOJ seeks to pause judge's order for McGahn testimony on November 27, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:05s - Published DOJ seeks to pause judge's order for McGahn testimony U.S. Justice Department lawyers asked a judge on Tuesday to put on hold a ruling requiring former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify to U.S. lawmakers as part of the Democratic-led impeachment probe against President Donald Trump. Jonah Green reports. 0

