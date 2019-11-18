Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

FCA Replay November 22, 2019

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
FCA Replay November 22, 2019

FCA Replay November 22, 2019

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US.

The top stories for the week of November 22, 2019, include honors for Ram Trucks from multiple publications and the Texas Auto Writers Association, Jeep Gladiator and Ram Heavy Duty were named finalists in the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards, the 15 millionth minivan was sold and Dodge celebrates the Challenger’s 50th anniversary with a special edition and celebration at AutoMobility LA.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

FCA Replay November 29, 2019 [Video]FCA Replay November 29, 2019

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US. The top stories for the week of November 29, 2019, include the Ram Truck brand as the Official Truck of the Macy's Thanksgiving..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:28Published

FCA Replay November 15, 2019 [Video]FCA Replay November 15, 2019

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US. The top stories for the week of November 15, 2019, include a new Sport model for the Fiat 500X, new EcoDiesel power for the Jeep..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.