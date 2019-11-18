FCA Replay November 22, 2019

"FCA Replay" is a weekly recap of some of the major stories at FCA US.

The top stories for the week of November 22, 2019, include honors for Ram Trucks from multiple publications and the Texas Auto Writers Association, Jeep Gladiator and Ram Heavy Duty were named finalists in the North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year awards, the 15 millionth minivan was sold and Dodge celebrates the Challenger’s 50th anniversary with a special edition and celebration at AutoMobility LA.