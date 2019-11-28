Global  

South Korea: North Korea Fires Two Short-Range Missiles Toward Japan

South Korea's military says the North has fired two short-range missiles toward Japan.

It's the 13th projectile launched by North Korea this year.

The move appears to be an attempt to pressure the White House to make concessions in stalled nuclear talks.

Meanwhile, North Korean ally China is reacting furiously to President Trump's signing of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy act.

Thousands of anti-government protesters are celebrating what they call a moral victory.
