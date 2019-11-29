Ole defends Pogba's professionalism on November 29, 2019 < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:34s - Published Ole defends Pogba's professionalism Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended Paul Pogba's professionalism and says no one can doubt his desire to play football. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this