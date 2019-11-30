Global  

Eugene family frustrated after sting of burglaries and thefts

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
A family in south Eugene is fed up with crime after falling victim three separate times in 2019.
0
A south eugene woman says she's had enough of the crime that's been plaguing her home since this past summer.

As kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows us the latest crime was caught on camera.

Stand up this security camera on a home in south eugene caught porch pirates in the act tuesday morning.

And the homeowner says she's fed up with the crime.

Caught on camera: watch as two porch pirates with their faces covered steal this package from a home on hawkins lane in south eugene at around 3 am on tuesday.

Homeowner diane davis says inside that great big box was a bench that was defective that ups was supposed to pick up and return that afternoon.

Davis says she grew up in eugene but moved back to be closer to her parents in july of last year.

She tells me she has been working to improve her homes security ever since her and family moved in and has voiced her concerns to the city council.

Sot i never dreamed that moving back to eugene i'd have this kind of crime.

I grew up here and there was not this kind of crime then.

Davis says with the help of the eugene police department she's started a neighborhood watch group to prevent even more crime from striking in the area.

Stand up coming up at five i'll tell you how about this isn't the first time davis says they've been burglarized.

In eugene i'm michael sevren kezi 9 news.

We have some tips to help prevent package thefts.

Know when your packages will be arriving and ask a trusted neighbor to watch for your package, if need be.

If you won't be home when the package comes, consider having your items delivered to your workplace, a neighbor, or pick up site.

Require a signature to get a package - so you can avoid it being left at your door.

Be vigilant in your neighborhood and watch out for supcious activity.

Lastly, install surveillance




