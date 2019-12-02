Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Nick Jonas on first wedding anniversary

Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Nick Jonas on first wedding anniversary The actress thanked her husband for "finding her" on their special day.

The 'Baywatch' actress and the pop star celebrated the special day on Sunday by sharing pictures from their lavish Indian ceremony on Instagram.

Alongside a series of adorable snaps taken from their wedding in Jodhpur, Priyanka gushed: The Jonas Brothers singer also posted a picture of the couple taking their vows on his profile.

He wrote: Last week, Priyanka surprised her husband with a pet dog as an early anniversary gift and uploaded a video of her giving him the puppy, that they have named Gino.