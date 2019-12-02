Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Losing Has Giants Coach Pat Shurmur In Jeopardy

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Losing Has Giants Coach Pat Shurmur In Jeopardy

Losing Has Giants Coach Pat Shurmur In Jeopardy

Pat Shurmur is quite aware keeping an NFL coaching job is largely decided on wins and losses.

Katie Johnston reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Giants coach Pat Shurmur, GM Dave Gettleman on shaky ground

Cryptic silence from ownership and a 9-22 record over two seasons paints a gloomy picture.
ESPN - Published

New York Giants fire coach Pat Shurmur after two seasons, per report

After managing just nine wins in two seasons of transition for the franchise, Pat Shumur has been...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.