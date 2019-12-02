Prosecutor says new charges likely against Giuliani associates

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:04s
New charges are likely in a criminal campaign finance case against Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, two associates of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, a federal prosecutor said on Monday (December 2).
Lev Parnas, an associate for Rudy Guiliani, was seen exiting Manhattan federal court Monday following a status hearing for a criminal finance case.

Parnas attended the hearing.

Fruman did not appear, though his lawyer did.

Ukraine-born Parnas and Belarus-born Igor Fruman, both living in Florida, were arrested in October on charges of illegally funneling money to a pro-Trump election committee and other politicians.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors are examining payments made to Giuliani as part of an active criminal investigation, according to a grand jury subpoena seen by Reuters.

Giuliani has not been charged with a crime and has denied any wrongdoing.




