Conerly Trophy Ceremony Recap

WE GOT TO THE COUNTRY CLUB OFJACKSON WHERE THE 10 BESTPLAYERS IN THE STATE, CAME WITHTHEIR FAMILIES AND COACHFOR THE CONERLY TROPHY AWARDCEREMONY.

THEY WERE 10SEMIFINALISTS AT THECEREMONY TONIGHT.

BELHAVEN,MILLSAPS,MISSISSIPPI VALLEY, HAIL STATE,OLE MISS,SOUTHERN MISS, JACKSON STATE,ALCOSTATE, MISSISSIPPI COLLEGE ANDDELTAWERE ALL REPRESENTED BY THEIRTOPPERFORMERS.USM LEGEND REGGIE COLLIER WASTHEKEYNOTE SPEAKER AND SHAREDSTORIES FROM AHIGHLY SUCCESSFUL PLAYINGCAREER.THE FOUR FINALISTS WERE JOHNRHYSPLUMLEE, JACK ABRAHAM, FELIXHARPERAND KYLIN HILL.AND THIS YEAR'S 2019 CONERLYTROPHYWINNER IS MISSISSIPPI STATERUNNING BACKKYLIN HILL.

HILL WON THE FANVOTE AS WELL.

THEJUNIOR OUT OF COLUMBUS BECOMESTHE 8TH BULLDOG TO WIN THE AWARDAND LED THESEC IN RUSHING THIS SEASON.KYLIN WASN'T THE ONLY BIG AWARDWINNER TONIGHT.

THE KENT HULLTROPHY WAS GIVEN OUTIT'S AWARDED TO THE BESTOFFENSIVE LINE INTHE STATE AND THIS YEAR'S TROPHYWENT TOSOUTHERN MISS OFFENSIVE LINEMANDRAKE DORBECK.

THE VICKSBURGNATIVE ISTHE FIRST GOLDEN EAGLE TO WINTHE KENTHULL TROPHY IN IT'S SIX YEARHISTORY.THIS AWARD IS CHOSEN BY NFLSCOUTS AND ALLOF THE PREVIOUS AWARD WINNERSHAVE GONE ONTO PLAY IN THE NFL SO A BRIGHTFUTURE AHEADFOR DORBECK JOHN RHYS PLUMLEE WAS ONE OF THEHONOREES TONIGHT.

A LOT HASHAPPENDED FOR HIM AND THE REBELSAND THEY ARE LOOKING FOR ANEW HEAD COACH.

PLUMLEE LED OLEMISSIN RUSHING AND THE TEAM FINISHEDSECONDIN THE SEC IN RUSHING AND HEGIVES HIS TWOCENTS ON WHAT HE IS LOOKING FORIN A NHEAD COACH