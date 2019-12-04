Peloton lowers monthly price amid ad controversy

24 0 BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~** Broadcasters: FOR PELOTON COMMERCIAL, NO RESALES/MUSIC NOT CLEARED FOR USE.

Digital: FOR PELOTON COMMERCIAL, NO RESALES/MUSIC NOT CLEARED FOR USE.~** Peloton's stock fell again Wednesday, one day after shares dropped nine percent amid backlash over its controversial holiday ad.

[UPSOUND, PELOTON AD, WIFE SAYING: "A Peloton?!"] In it, a husband buys his wife Peloton's flagship product, its exercise bike, for Christmas.

She appears anxious, she then records her workouts... and the two watch her video a year later.

Many viewers labelled the ad as "sexist" and "dystopian." One Twitter user wrote, "Nothing says 'maybe you should lose a few pounds' like gifting your already rail thin life partner a Peloton." Another said: "I'd ask that woman in the Peloton commercial to blink twice if she needs help, but her husband already botoxed her eyelids for her birthday." A company spokeswoman on Wednesday said Peloton was disappointed in how some people misinterpreted the ad, which she said was meant to celebrate fitness.

Peloton's bikes cost over $2200, leading some consumers to label it a luxury brand for those with money - and not just fat - to burn.

In an effort to counter that, Peloton introduced two new apps Wednesday to make its products more accessible.

One is for the Apple Watch, allowing users to track heart-rates and distances while working out.

The other is for Amazon's Fire TV, providing access to Peloton's strength, yoga, stretching and meditation workouts, as well the ability to stream its cycling and running classes on a TV screen that's sure to be larger - and easier to see - than that of a smartphone or tablet.

The Amazon app - as well existing apps for iOS and Android devices - offer digital-only memberships with a range of workouts that don't require the costly bike.

Peloton on Wednesday also dropped the price of its digital-only subscription from $19.49 to $12.99 a month, a move that analysts say also pressured the share price.