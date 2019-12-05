Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Dakota and Elle Fanning to star in 'The Nightingale'

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Dakota and Elle Fanning to star in 'The Nightingale'

Dakota and Elle Fanning to star in 'The Nightingale'

Dakota and Elle Fanning to star in 'The Nightingale' The sisters will echo their familial bond on screen in Melanie Laurent's adaptation of Kristin Hannah's novel and admitted it is a "dream come true" to work alongside each other for the first time, having previously never shared scenes in their only other joint project for 2001's 'I Am Sam'.

They told The Wrap: They told The Wrap:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TripFiction

TripFiction RT @BritishVogue: After almost 20 years in the film industry, Elle and Dakota Fanning are set to follow in the footsteps of the Olsens, the… 3 days ago

lrwlibrary

Newington Library 🌞 RT @goodreads: Kristin Hannah's 'The Nightingale' is coming to the big screen, and sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning are set to star. 🌟 Chec… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.