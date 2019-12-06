Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade
In honor of the decade coming to a close, here are the 8 highest-paid actors of each year from 2009 to 2019.
Harrison Ford ($65 million) - 2009.
Johnny Depp ($75 million) - 2010.
Leonardo DiCaprio ($77 million) - 2011.
Tom Cruise ($75 million) - 2012.
Robert Downey Jr. ($75 million) - 2013.
Robert Downey Jr. ($75 million) - 2014.
Robert Downey Jr. ($80 million) - 2015.
Dwayne Johnson ($64.5 million) - 2016.
Mark Wahlberg ($68 million) - 2017.
George Clooney ($239 million) - 2018.
Dwayne Johnson ($89.4 million) - 2019