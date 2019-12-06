Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:14s - Published Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade. In honor of the decade coming to a close, here are the 8 highest-paid actors of each year from 2009 to 2019. Harrison Ford ($65 million) - 2009. Johnny Depp ($75 million) - 2010. Leonardo DiCaprio ($77 million) - 2011. Tom Cruise ($75 million) - 2012. Robert Downey Jr. ($75 million) - 2013. Robert Downey Jr. ($75 million) - 2014. Robert Downey Jr. ($80 million) - 2015. Dwayne Johnson ($64.5 million) - 2016. Mark Wahlberg ($68 million) - 2017. George Clooney ($239 million) - 2018. Dwayne Johnson ($89.4 million) - 2019

