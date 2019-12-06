Global  

Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade

Highest-Paid Actors for Each Year of the Past Decade.

In honor of the decade coming to a close, here are the 8 highest-paid actors of each year from 2009 to 2019.

Harrison Ford ($65 million) - 2009.

Johnny Depp ($75 million) - 2010.

Leonardo DiCaprio ($77 million) - 2011.

Tom Cruise ($75 million) - 2012.

Robert Downey Jr. ($75 million) - 2013.

Robert Downey Jr. ($75 million) - 2014.

Robert Downey Jr. ($80 million) - 2015.

Dwayne Johnson ($64.5 million) - 2016.

Mark Wahlberg ($68 million) - 2017.

George Clooney ($239 million) - 2018.

Dwayne Johnson ($89.4 million) - 2019
