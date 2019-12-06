Scarlett Johansson congratulated by Chris Evans for Black Widow film 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:40s - Published Scarlett Johansson congratulated by Chris Evans for Black Widow film Scarlett Johansson was unaware that the 'Black Widow' trailer had been released and only found out after a text message from her 'Avengers' co-star Chris Evans. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this