Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Teenager pleads guilty to throwing boy off Tate Modern viewing platform

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
Teenager pleads guilty to throwing boy off Tate Modern viewing platform

Teenager pleads guilty to throwing boy off Tate Modern viewing platform

A teenager who threw a six-year-old boy from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery has pleaded guilty to attempted murder.

Jonty Bravery, 18, entered his plea during a short hearing at the Old Bailey in London on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PHINewsNet1

Philippine News One RT @inquirerdotnet: An 18-year-old has pleaded guilty for the attempted murder of a 6-year-old boy, whom he threw from a 10th-floor viewing… 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.